Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.94 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,280,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,689,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after buying an additional 374,621 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,393,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,323,000 after buying an additional 447,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $56.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $56.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

