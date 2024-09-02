Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.12 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,087 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 14.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 11.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

HP Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

