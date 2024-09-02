Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,342.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,176.61 and its 200-day moving average is $990.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $614.22 and a one year high of $1,374.25.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

