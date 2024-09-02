Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 72.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 173.3% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $227.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $228.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

