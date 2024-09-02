Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $90.38 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

