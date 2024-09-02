Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 8,030 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,590 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $326,093,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,048,000 after buying an additional 7,237,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after buying an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DB opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

