Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 214 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.86.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $361.81 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.93.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

