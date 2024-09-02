Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,735 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

COP opened at $113.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day moving average of $117.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.