Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 80 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 375.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $855.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $791.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $760.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $857.25. The company has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

