Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.06% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,208.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 869,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 674,463 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 422,670 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 251,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 246,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,488,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $52.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

