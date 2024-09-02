Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $272.03 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $314.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,073 shares of company stock worth $273,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

