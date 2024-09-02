Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $108,938,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

NYSE AMP opened at $449.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $450.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

