Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $140.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $142.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.80.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,834. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Royal Gold by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 422,026 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after buying an additional 212,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 12,032.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 182,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

