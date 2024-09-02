RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.22.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM opened at $116.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RPM International has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.67.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

