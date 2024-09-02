RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in RTX by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $123.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

