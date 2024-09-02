Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

