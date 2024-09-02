Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 227,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

