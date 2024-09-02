Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $115.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.94.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,053,000 after acquiring an additional 443,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after acquiring an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $188,834,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STX opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

