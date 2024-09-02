ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $849.62.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,420,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $533,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $855.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $857.25. The company has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $791.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $760.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.