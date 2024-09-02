Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in Shake Shack by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,534 in the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.37.

SHAK opened at $99.41 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $111.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 180.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

