Short Interest in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Increases By 10.7%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Adeia Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Adeia has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. Adeia had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Adeia will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

ADEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADEA. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 59.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,365,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,746,000 after buying an additional 1,259,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,970,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,198,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,748,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,167,000 after purchasing an additional 132,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Further Reading

