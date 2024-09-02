Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Rises By 9.2%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

