Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Rises By 9.2%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aftermath Silver
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.