Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Drops By 9.5%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,209,900 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 21,231,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.6 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

