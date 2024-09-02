Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Drops By 9.5%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,209,900 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 21,231,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.6 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 10.5 %
Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.49.
About Agricultural Bank of China
