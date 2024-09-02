Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Increases By 12.0%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,841,100 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 14,146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.2 days.

Air Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 188.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

