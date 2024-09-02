Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Decreases By 6.5%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.13.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Celanese by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,158,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $130.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

