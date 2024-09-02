Short Interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Declines By 6.8%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 742,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CQP opened at $48.98 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.75% and a net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CQP. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 69,567 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,794,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 99,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

