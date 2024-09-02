Short Interest in Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Grows By 20.0%

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Craneware Stock Performance
CRWRF stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Craneware has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.
