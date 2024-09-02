Short Interest in EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Decreases By 6.7%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,002.0 days.

EQB Stock Down 3.4 %

EQGPF stock opened at $70.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. EQB has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $73.14.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

