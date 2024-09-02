Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Declines By 17.0%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,574,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 1,896,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,211.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HKMPF
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.