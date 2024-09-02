Short Interest in HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Expands By 13.0%

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get HMS Networks AB (publ) alerts:

HMS Networks AB (publ) Stock Down 0.1 %

HMS Networks AB (publ) stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. HMS Networks AB has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Diagnostics, which offers tools and services to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot industrial networks.

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.