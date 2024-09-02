Short Interest in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Increases By 8.1%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,380,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 22,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

HPP stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $727.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

