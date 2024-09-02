Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Rises By 20.1%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 7,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 233,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,461,650.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 178,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 178,466 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $2,675,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $13.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -347.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

