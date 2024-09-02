Short Interest in Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Grows By 16.6%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,124,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 964,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of JTKWY opened at $2.89 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Further Reading

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

