Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Rises By 12.0%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Up 11.2 %
OTCMKTS:KSPHF opened at $21.48 on Monday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.
About Kissei Pharmaceutical
