Short Interest in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Increases By 15.7%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 411,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $2,480,639.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,611,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,969,925.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 620,166 shares of company stock worth $3,841,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 1,632.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 228,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ProFrac by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Stock Up 1.2 %

ProFrac stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.85. ProFrac has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACDC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

