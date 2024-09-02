Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Sify Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.22.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.