Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Reduced by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 83,706 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $109.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

