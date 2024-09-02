SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,436,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,902,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,640,000 after purchasing an additional 429,329 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,637,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,652,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.82 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

