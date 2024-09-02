SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,606,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,888 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,116,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,911.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

