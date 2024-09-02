SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XAR. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,233,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,560,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $155.51 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.53.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

