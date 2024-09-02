Spire Wealth Management Acquires 51,650 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,650 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lyft were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $636,603,000 after acquiring an additional 782,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $113,126,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,475,000 after acquiring an additional 812,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.87.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,778 shares in the company, valued at $711,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,778 shares in the company, valued at $711,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,497 shares of company stock worth $392,157 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYFT stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

