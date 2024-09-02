Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.10 on Monday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

