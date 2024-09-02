Spire Wealth Management Has $550,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank grew its stake in Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shell by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Shell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Shell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $71.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

