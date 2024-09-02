Spire Wealth Management Sells 554 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $395.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $395.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

