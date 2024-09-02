Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $44.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 902.5% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 49,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $1,968,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

