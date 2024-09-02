StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.