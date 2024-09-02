StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
