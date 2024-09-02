StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $11.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.54.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
