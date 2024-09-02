StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

CTLT stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock worth $858,941 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after buying an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

