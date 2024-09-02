StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chase (NYSE:CCF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chase Price Performance
NYSE CCF opened at $127.49 on Friday. Chase has a twelve month low of $81.18 and a twelve month high of $135.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.49.
About Chase
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chase
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.