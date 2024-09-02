StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of MHH opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.