StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of MHH opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.